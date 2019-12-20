Una joven de 19 años se enfrenta en Wisconsin (EEUU) a cadena perpetua por matar al hombre que la violaba y la prostituía, según recoge The Washinton Post. Chrystul Kizer, con 17 años, disparó dos veces a Randall Volar, de 34, y luego prendió fuego a la casa en 2018.
El hombre estaba en libertad bajo fianza por contener "cientos" de vídeos de pornografía infantil, entre los que se encontraban una veintena en los que se había filmado abusando de una docena de niñas. Entre las víctimas de las imágenes, las autoridades identificaron a Chrystul Kizer.
La joven conoció a su violador cuando tenía 16 años. Según su testimonio, cobraba a otros hombres para que la agredieran sexualmente en hoteles y le llegó a comparar una pistola cuando pensó que los estaban siguiendo, según recoge el medio.
En 2018, Chrystul Kizer disparó dos veces en la cabeza a Randall Volar y luego incendió la casa para intentar borrar las pruebas. La joven afirmó en su declaración que entró en pánico. Tras la muerte del hombre, las autoridades encontraron 800.000 dólares en criptomonedas y comprobaron que había hecho transferencias con valores de hasta 1,5 millones.
La defensa de la joven pide que se le absuelva de un delito de homicidio en primer grado, posesión de un arma de fuego y otro delito por incendiar la casa de forma premeditada. Sin embargo, los fiscales acusan a la joven de un crimen premeditado para robarle su coche y una serie de mensajes que envió a su novio, y rechazan aplicar la ley que permite la absolución a las víctimas de trata.
