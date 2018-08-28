Público
EEUU Un niño de 9 años se suicida en Denver tras declarar su homosexualidad en el colegio

La madre del menor asegura que la causa de que su hijo se quitara la vida es el bullying sufrido en la escuela.

James Myles

James Myles, un niño de 9 años de Denver (Colorado), se ha suicidado pocos días después de declarar su homosexualidad durante los primeros días del curso escolar.

Según informan este martes varios medios estadounidenses, la madre del menor, Leia Pierce, asegura que el bullying sufrido por su hijo ha sido la causa del suicidio, que ahora está siendo investigado por la policía.

Durante el verano, James contó a su madre y a su familia que era gay; y al empezar el colegio, quiso compartirlo también con sus compañeros. “Mi hija mayor me contó que los niños le decían a James que se suicidara”, ha dicho la madre a la cadena KDVR-TV, según recogen diversos medios como ABC o la BBC.

“Cuando empezó el colegio dijo que iba a contarle a la gente que era gay porque se sentía orgulloso de sí mismo. Cuatro días es todo lo que pudo aguantar, no puedo imaginar lo que le dirían”, ha dicho la madre.

Las autoridades del distrito han informado de que la escuela contará con un grupo de trabajadores sociales y un equipo de crisis para atender a los estudiantes afectados por el suceso.

