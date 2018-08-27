La Policía de Limburgo (sureste de Holanda) informó este lunes de la detención en España de un hombre de 55 años, identificado como Jos Brech y sospechoso en el caso de asesinato de un niño de once años desaparecido de un campamento de verano en 1998.
"Jos B, sospechoso en el caso de la muerte de Nicky Verstappen, fue detenido en España el domingo por la tarde. Está bajo custodia y será eventualmente extraditado a Holanda", señaló la policía en un comunicado.
Las fuerzas de seguridad españolas procedieron a la detención de Brech este domingo tras una pista de un ciudadano holandés residente en España, que reconoció al sospechoso después de que sus fotos salieran a la luz en la prensa holandesa la semana pasada.
BREAKING NEWS: WE GOT HIM!! JOS BRECH IS GEPAKT IN SPANJE BIJ BARCELONA!! De familie en ik zijn vanavond ingelicht door politie. Geweldig!! Eindelijk!!! Hulde voor het rechercheteam. Familie is enorm opgelucht, er valt 25.000 kolo van hen af!! Recht krijgt zijn loop!!! pic.twitter.com/MclEt9oXoj— Peter R. de Vries (@PeterRdeV) 26 de agosto de 2018
El sospechoso fue detenido en el municipio barcelonés de Castelltersol en una "tienda de campaña en un bosque", según el diario De Telegraaf, cerca de una casa en la que "había recibido visitas" anteriormente.
El pequeño Nicky Vertsappen desapareció cuando estaba participando en un campamento de verano en agosto de 1998 y fue hallado muerto un día después.
La Policía holandesa puso en marcha un análisis de ADN a gran escala en la región de Limburgo en mayo de 2017 para esclarecer la autoría del asesinato y, aunque el propio Brech no acudió a la toma de muestras, pudo ser identificado a través del ADN de un familiar cercano.
