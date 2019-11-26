Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

EEUU Pablo Ibar pide ayuda en un vídeo para salir del "infierno" en prisión y demostrar su inocencia

La defensa del ciudadano español-estadounidense busca repetir el juicio, en el que se le retiro la condena a muerte y se le impuso la cadena perpetua, debido a las numerosas irregularidades del proceso.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El ciudadano español-estadounidense Pablo Ibar. - EFE

El ciudadano español-estadounidense Pablo Ibar. - EFE

El preso Pablo Ibar, de nacionalidad española y origen vasco, condenado a cadena perpetua en EE.UU. por un triple asesinato cometido en 1994 en Florida, tras eludir la pena de muerte y después de las denuncias de numerosas irregularidades en el proceso por parte de sus abogados, ha pedido ayuda a la ciudadanía para demostrar su inocencia y salir "del infierno" que vive en prisión.

A través de un vídeo distribuido por las redes sociales, Ibar ha enviado un mensaje a todas las personas que apoyan su causa, al considerar que es inocente. "Hola amigos. No hay suficientes palabras para expresar cuánto os necesito, cuánto os agradezco todo lo que hacéis por mí. Por favor, ayúdame, ayúdame a demostrar mi inocencia, ayúdame a salir de este infierno que estoy viviendo", afirma.

En este sentido, asegura que todos los que le han respaldado, le dan "tanto apoyo, tanto ánimo, que no hay manera de poder agradecer todo lo que hacen por mí". "De todo mi corazón, les quiero, un beso", asegura.
Este breve vídeo se ha remitido a la Asociación 'Pablo Ibar Juicio Justo' y, en él, el recluso pide a la gente no se olvide de él ni de su causa.

En breve, la Asociación Pablo Ibar Juicio Justo iniciará una campaña de captación de seguidores en Facebook y Twitter, que más adelante pueden contribuir a difundir las noticias sobre el caso de Ibar y ayudar a la campaña de crowdfunding que la Asociación tiene previsto iniciar inmediatamente después.

La defensa Pablo Ibar pretende al repetición del juicio y el próximo mes de mayo recibirá las transcripciones de los tres meses de la última vista oral que los abogados analizarán en profundidad para sumar "nuevas irregularidades" a las muchas que ya han argumentado a lo largo de todo el proceso.

Etiquetas