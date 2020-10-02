WashingtonActualizado:
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, está siendo trasladado a un hospital militar por "precaución" tras haber dado positivo de covid-19 la pasada madrugada, informó la Casa Blanca.
"El presidente Trump permanece con buen ánimo, tiene síntomas leves y ha estado trabajando durante todo el día. Por precaución y por recomendación de su médico y expertos, el presidente trabajará desde las oficinas presidenciales del [hospital] Walter Reed los próximos días", dijo en un comunicado la portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Kayleigh McEnany.
La decisión de trasladar a Trump se tomó después de que el médico del presidente en la Casa Blanca, Sean Conley, explicase que al mandatario se le administró una dosis de ocho gramos del cóctel experimental de anticuerpos de la farmacéutica Regeneron.
Además, el mandatario ha estado tomando "zinc, vitamina D, famotidina" -un medicamento para tratar las úlceras o el reflujo gástrico-, melatonina (una hormona para tratar los trastornos de sueño) y una aspirina diaria, precisó el doctor.
"Esta tarde, el presidente sigue fatigado pero con buen estado de ánimo. Un equipo de expertos le está evaluando, y todos juntos haremos recomendaciones al presidente y a la primera dama sobre los mejores próximos pasos" en su tratamiento, agregó Conley.
La primera dama, Melania Trump, que también dio positivo, "sigue estando bien, con solo una leve tos y dolor de cabeza, y el resto de la familia (de Trump) se encuentra bien y hoy dieron negativo por SARS-CoV-2", concluyó el médico.
El mandatario, de 74 años, reúne varios de los factores de riesgo para desarrollar síntomas más graves de covid-19 debido a su edad, su género y la obesidad que padece.
