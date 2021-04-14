La policía que disparó a Wright en EEUU se enfrentará a cargos por su muerte

La agente de policía que disparó en el pecho a Daunte Wright el pasado domingo durante una parada de tráfico en Brooklyn Center (Minesota, EEUU) se enfrentará a cargos por la muerte del joven negro, de 20 años, anunciaron autoridades locales este miércoles.

Así, Kim Potter, que llevaba 26 años en el Departamento de Policía local, será acusada de homicidio en segundo grado por la muerte de Wright, según el fiscal del condado de Washington, Pete Orput.

Potter y el jefe de policía del Brooklyn Center, Tim Gannon, dimitieron este martes a raíz de la muerte de Wright, que ocurrió muy cerca de donde George Floyd fue asesinado el año pasado.

Wright, de 20 años, falleció el domingo en el vehículo que conducía, cuando, durante un control de tráfico, Potter abrió fuego contra él de forma supuestamente accidental, dijo la Policía el lunes.

El día antes de su renuncia, Gannon explicó que la agente blanca quería usar una pistola eléctrica conocida como "taser" para inmovilizar a Wright, pero se confundió y disparó con su arma de fuego una bala que acabó con la vida del hombre.

En un vídeo de la cámara corporal de la agente, revelado por el propio cuerpo policial, se puede escuchar una voz femenina, la de Potter, exclamando la palabra "taser" antes de apretar el gatillo. Acto seguido se escucha a la misma voz diciendo: "Mierda, acabo de dispararle", mientras el coche conducido por Wright se aleja antes de estrellarse.

"No puedo aceptar eso. Perdí a mi hijo. No volverá nunca. No puedo aceptar eso, un error, que ni siquiera suena bien. Esta agente de policía ha estado en el cuerpo durante más de 26 años. No puedo aceptar eso", señaló este martes Aubrey Wright, el padre de Daunte, en el programa "Good Morning America", de la cadena ABC.

La muerte del joven se produjo cuando los nervios están a flor de piel en Mineápolis (Minesota), pendiente de la sentencia del juicio contra Derek Chauvin, uno de los cuatro policías acusados del asesinato de George Floyd en mayo pasado, que desató una ola de protestas raciales en todo el país.