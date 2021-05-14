jerusalénActualizado:
La mayor operación israelí sobre Gaza, desde el inicio de la escalada bélica, consistió en 50 rondas de bombardeos por tierra y aire en 40 minutos, detalló hoy el Ejército. El ataque se realizó desde el exterior sin que las tropas entraran en la Franja de Gaza, aclaró el Ejército tras las informaciones que apuntaron al inicio de una ofensiva terrestre.
En la masiva operación que comenzó a primera hora de la madrugada, 160 aviones, artillería e infantería bombardearon intensamente a lo largo del enclave contra objetivos, según el Ejército, pertenecientes a las milicias palestinas, principalmente, la red de túneles subterráneos donde sus miembros se protegen durante los bombardeos israelíes.
Al menos 103 personas han muerto desde el lunes hasta antes del inicio de esta ofensiva en Gaza, 27 de ellos niños, a la espera de que el Ministerio de Sanidad palestino confirme las muertes de esta ofensiva. El Ejército asegura que más de 30 de los muertos era miembros de las milicias palestinas en estos cuatro días. Desde el inicio de los enfrentamientos, las milicias han lanzado más de 1.800 proyectiles hacia Israel, 430 de ellos fallidos que cayeron en el enclave costero, y de los cuales la mayoría fue interceptada por el sistema antimisiles Cúpula de Hierro.
Siete personas han muerto en Israel, entre ellas un adolescente y un niño de 6 años, y anoche una anciana falleció al caer cuando corría a protegerse de los cohetes a un refugio. El Ejército adelantó que hoy continuará atacando objetivos en el enclave y que "tienen intención" de llevar a cabo una ofensiva terrestre: "Estamos preparados para hacerlo", dijo el portavoz.
"Lo estamos haciendo y lo seguiremos haciendo con mucha intensidad. Esta no es la última palabra y esta operación continuará el tiempo que sea necesario", advirtió el primer ministro israelí Benjamin Netanyahu en un vídeo difundido por sus redes sociales mientras se producían esta madrugada los bombardeos.
