jerusalénActualizado:
El primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, ha advertido que "esta no es la última palabra y que esta operación continuará el tiempo que sea necesario". El mandatario ha expresado estas declaraciones en un vídeo difundido por sus redes sociales mientras se producían esta madrugada los bombardeos.
El representante de Israel ha señalado que harán pagar un precio muy alto a Hamas y a las otras organizaciones terroristas, avisando que esta operación continuará el tiempo que sea necesario para "devolver la tranquilidad y seguridad al Estado de Israel".
Entretanto, el Ejercito realizaba la mayor operación del país sobre Gaza, desde el inicio de la escalada bélica, que consistió en 50 rondas de bombardeos por tierra y aire en 40 minutos, detalló hoy el Ejército. El ataque se realizó desde el exterior sin que las tropas entraran en la Franja de Gaza.
La masiva operación comenzó a primera hora de la madrugada. En el ataque han participado 160 aviones, artillería e infantería, que bombardearon intensamente a lo largo del enclave contra objetivos pertenecientes a las milicias palestinas, según ha indicado el propio Ejercito israelí. El objetivo ha sido atacar, especialmente, la red de túneles subterráneos donde sus miembros se protegen durante los bombardeos israelíes.
Han muerto al menos 103 personas desde el lunes hasta antes del inicio de esta ofensiva en Gaza, 27 de ellos niños, a la espera de que el Ministerio de Sanidad palestino confirme las muertes de esta nueva ofensiva. El Ejército asegura que más de 30 de los muertos eran miembros de las milicias palestinas en estos cuatro días.
