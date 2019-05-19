La canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, ha instado a Europa a plantarse ante los partidos de extrema derecha y los movimientos populistas que quieren destruir el núcleo de los valores europeos, la lucha contra la corrupción y la protección de las minorías.
"Nos tenemos que enfrentar a movimientos populistas que en muchos ámbitos desprecian estos valores, que quieren destruir la Europa de nuestros valores. Tenemos que hacerles frente con decisión", ha afirmado Merkel desde Zagreb al ser interrogada por el escándalo en el que está sumido el líder del partido ultraderechista austriaco Partido de la Libertad (FPÖ), Heinz-Christian Strache, quien ha dimitido este sábado tras divulgarse un vídeo en el que ofrece contratos a un oligarca ruso durante una fiesta en Ibiza.
"Lo que ocultan es que no se proteje a las minorías, que se cuestionan los derechos humanos básicos y que la corrupción es un componente más de la política", ha añadido la canciller tres reunirse con el primer ministro croata, Andrej Plenkovic.
Merkel ha mantenido un perfil bajo en la campaña para las inminentes elecciones europeas del 23-26 de mayo, dejando el protagonismo a Manfred Weber como líder de los conservadores en estos comicios. El propio Weber estaba también en Zagref y ha reivindicado su postura de no depender de los votos la extrema derecha en su intención de convertirse en presidente de la Comisión Europea.
"La extrema derecha y los populistas están dispuestos a vender su patriotismo y los valores de su país a cambio de beneficios", ha afirmado en relación con el escándalo de Strache.
