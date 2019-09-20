Público
Estados Unidos Un muerto y cinco heridos en un tiroteo en Washington

La ciudad, que apenas cuenta con 700.000 habitantes, ya ha registrado ya 123 homicidios en lo que va de año

Policía y servicios de emergencia en el lugar del tiroteo EN Washington. (REUTERS)

Al menos una persona murió y otras cinco resultaron heridas este jueves en un tiroteo en Washington, según informaron las autoridades.

El tiroteo ocurrió sobre las 22.00 hora local (04.00 del viernes en España) en el vecindario de Columbia Heights.

El comandante policial Stuart Emerman explicó a los periodistas que el tiroteo aún se está investigando pero que podría haberse producido desde un automóvil con un fusil de asalto, sin que se conozcan todavía los motivos.

Las víctimas -cinco hombres y una mujer mayores de edad- estaban en el patio de un complejo de apartamentos.

De los cinco heridos, al menos uno está en condición grave.

La Policía de Washington informó de un segundo tiroteo con al menos tres heridos ocurrido media hora después del primero en la otra punta de la ciudad, aunque por el momento no hay indicios de que estén relacionados, detalló Emerman.

En Washington y su área metropolitana –así como en otras ciudades del país– son habituales los tiroteos, muchos relacionados con violencia de pandillas.

La ciudad, que apenas cuenta con 700.000 habitantes, en lo que va de año ha registrado ya 123 homicidios, más otros 90 en su área metropolitana, la mayoría con armas de fuego.

En 2018 la cifra fue de 160 homicidios en Washington y 120 en los suburbios, para un total de 280.

Pese a que la cifra es elevada, queda lejos de los registros de inicio de siglo, con un pico en 2002 de 262 asesinatos en Washington y 189 en su área metropolitana, para un total de 451.

