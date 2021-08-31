Este es el último soldado de EEUU que salió de Afganistán

washington (Ee. uu.)Actualizado:
El mayor general Chris Donahue, comandante de la 82 División Aerotransportada del Ejército de EE.UU., se convirtió en el último soldado estadounidense en abandonar Afganistán, reveló este lunes el Departamento de Defensa.
El Pentágono publicó en su cuenta de Twitter una fotografía del militar poco antes de abordar un C-17, el avión militar que despegó del Aeropuerto Internacional Hamid Karzai de Kabul este lunes a las 15.29 horas de la costa este de EE.UU. (19.29 GMT) y con el que Estados Unidos puso fin a la guerra más larga de su historia.
La 82 División Aerotransportada tiene sede en Fort Bragg (Carolina del Norte) y es parte del XVIII Cuerpo Aerotransportado del Ejército. Esta división de paracaidistas, según su página web, ha combatido en la primera y segunda guerra mundial, así como en la Guerra del Golfo (1990-1991). También estuvo durante la invasión de Estados Unidos a Panamá (del 20 de diciembre de 1989 al 3 de enero 1990) y en la guerra en Irak (2003-2011), entre otras.
Este lunes, el jefe del Comando Central de EE.UU. (CENTCOM), general Frank McKenzie, anunció la culminación de la retirada desde Afganistán y el fin de la misión para evacuar a ciudadanos estadounidenses, nacionales de terceros países y afganos vulnerables. Durante una rueda de prensa desde el Pentágono, en la que intervino de forma telemática, McKenzie detalló que en el último avión militar estadounidense viajaba también el embajador de EE.UU. en funciones, Ross Wilson.
Además, confirmó que desde el pasado 14 de agosto, un día antes de que los talibanes tomaran Kabul, más de 79.000 civiles han sido evacuados en vuelos militares de EE.UU. desde el Aeropuerto Internacional Hamid Karzai, entre los que hay 6.000 estadounidenses. Junto con los vuelos de la coalición internacional, la cifra asciende a más de 123.000 civiles evacuados.
