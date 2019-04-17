Casi 300 personas han sido detenidas en los últimos dos días en Londres por la protesta del grupo ecologista Extinction Rebellion, que mantiene bloqueadas varias carreteras para exigir al Gobierno medidas para hacer frente al cambio climático.
Según informó la Policía, los agentes han detenido a 290 personas, en su mayoría por no respetar órdenes de las fuerzas del orden de limitar sus protestas a lugares designados. Los activistas se han concentrado en tres enclaves del centro de la ciudad, bloqueando carreteras, y obligando a las autoridades del Transporte a desviar los recorridos de varias líneas de autobuses.
Marble Arch, Oxford Circus y el puente de Waterloo han sido los lugares escogidos por Extinction Rebellion, que promueve medidas contra la "emergencia global sin precedentes" del cambio climático. En esas zonas, los defensores del medio ambiente han instalado tiendas de campaña y grandes carteles que alertan del peligro que supone para el planeta el cambio climático.
El alcalde de Londres, Sadiq Khan, declaró este miércoles a los medios de que, si bien "comparte la pasión" de los activistas, está muy preocupado por los posibles planes del grupo de alterar el servicio del metro de la capital británica. "Las continuas manifestaciones están causando una grave alteración del transporte público, los negocios locales y los londinenses quieren hacer su trabajo diario", añadió.
Según los organizadores, estas protestas se han realizado también en 80 ciudades de unos 33 países.
El grupo, que quiere prolongar la concentración hasta dos semanas, pide al Ejecutivo que declare el estado de emergencia climática y ecológica, que reduzca las emisiones de CO2 a cero para el año 2025 y que cree una asamblea ciudadana para lidiar con las decisiones que afecten al calentamiento global.
We are an international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience to achieve radical change in order to minimise the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse.https://t.co/DrySwDmvJB— Extinction Rebellion 🐝⌛️🦋 (@ExtinctionR) 17 de abril de 2019
Los activistas, con pancartas que dicen "la extinción es para siempre", ocuparon con pancartas y distintos disfraces calles del centro de la capital en unas protestas de ambiente festivo. En la concentración de Oxford Circus colocaron además un barco de color rosa en el que se lee "decid la verdad".
Nice touch from @ExtinctionR who's named its protest boat on Oxford St after the late Honduran #EnvironmentDefender Berta Caceres #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/jm2NlOsfzu— Ali Hines (@shoemyth) 16 de abril de 2019
