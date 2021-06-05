Facebook reconoce que el pacto del G7 significa que la red social pagará "más impuestos" en diferentes países

WashingtonActualizado:
Facebook valoró hoy "el importante progreso" dado por el G7 al acordar una impuesto mínimo global a las multinacionales, algo que aseguró dará más "certeza a las empresas", a la vez que reconoció que significará que la red social "pague más impuestos" en diferentes países.
Los responsables económicos del G7 (Reino Unido, Estados Unidos, Francia, Alemania, Italia, Canadá y Japón) apoyaron la reforma del sistema fiscal mundial al término de una reunión de dos días en Londres, que incluye un tipo fiscal de sociedades global de al menos el 15% para las multinacionales.
"Facebook ha llamado desde hace tiempo a una reforma de las reglas fiscales globales y damos la bienvenida al importante progreso realizado en el G7", dijo Nick Clegg, jefe de asuntos globales de la red social, en un mensaje en Twitter poco después de conocerse el acuerdo.
Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax rules and we welcome the important progress made at the G7. Today’s agreement is a significant first step towards certainty for businesses and strengthening public confidence in the global tax system.— Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) June 5, 2021
Clegg destacó que el acuerdo de hoy es un "significativo primer paso" para "dar certeza a las empresas y fortalecer la confianza pública en el sistema fiscal global". Asimismo, reconoció que como consecuencia de una eventual ratificación del pacto "Facebook pagaría más impuestos, en diferentes lugares".
Los gobiernos podrían así recaudar miles de millones de dólares para hacer frente a sus abultadas deudas derivadas de la crisis económica provocada por la pandemia de la covid-19. El pacto no está todavía en vigor porque aún tiene que abordarse en la reunión del G20 -países desarrollados y emergentes- del próximo julio en Venecia (Italia).
