El fondo soberano noruego dejará de invertir en petroleras para apostar por las renovables

El Parlamento de Noruega ha aprobado la decisión del mayor organismo estatal de inversiones del mundo, que cuenta con un capital de 8,92 billones de coronas noruegas (904.586 millones de euros).

Una petrolera en Noruega. REUTERS/N.Adomaitis

El Parlamento de Noruega ha aprobado la decisión del fondo soberano de Noruega, el mayor organismo estatal de inversiones del mundo, de dejar de invertir 11.000 millones de euros en las empresas de petróleo y gas para apostar por las renovables

El Fondo Global de Pensiones del país, con un capital de 8,92 billones de coronas noruegas (904.586 millones de euros), recibió el pasado mes de marzo la recomendación del Gobierno noruego de no invertir en empresas dedicadas a la exploración y producción de hidrocarburos y salir de manera gradual del capital de aquellas en las que participa, con el fin de reducir la exposición noruega a riesgos relacionados con la evolución del precio del crudo.

"El objetivo es reducir la vulnerabilidad de nuestro bienestar común a un descenso permanente de los precios del petróleo", defendió el pasado mes de marzo la ministra de Finanzas de Noruega, Siv Jensen, subrayando que resulta más adecuado para este fin "vender empresas que exploran y producen petróleo y gas" que desprenderse de un sector energético diversificado, dejando así fuera de esta purga a las compañías energéticas integradas.

De este modo, las empresas de exploración y producción de hidrocarburos, según la clasificación del proveedor de índices FTSE Russell, serán excluidas del universo de inversión del fondo soberano noruego, que desinvertirá de estas empresas "gradualmente".

El fondo soberano, que invierte en el exterior los ingresos del país procedentes del gas y el petróleo y está gestionado por Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), entidad adscrita al banco central noruego, cuenta con inversiones en 341 empresas dentro del sector del petróleo y el gas, cuyo importe agregado alcanza los 37.042 millones de dólares (33.028 millones de euros), incluyendo una participación del 1,5% en Repsol, además de un 1,96% en Siemens Gamesa y un 2,57% en Técnicas Reunidas, según los datos de la entidad escandinava.

