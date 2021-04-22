Frontex investiga las denuncias sobre devoluciones en caliente

Zagreb
La agencia europea de fronteras Frontex investiga las acusaciones en su contra sobre devoluciones en caliente de refugiados, al tiempo que está emplazando monitores de Derechos Fundamentales para vigilar la situación, aseguró este jueves en Liubliana la comisaria europea del Interior, Ylva Johansson.
"Hemos considerado la situación presente durante el mes pasado respecto a supuestas devoluciones en caliente, que el Consejo de administración ahora está investigando y clarificando", indicó la comisaria tras reunirse con el presidente de Consejo de administración de Frontex, el esloveno Marko Gasperlin.
El mes pasado, Johannson había informado a la comisión de Libertades Civiles de la Eurocámara de que la cúpula de Frontex había empezado a considerar las deficiencias detectadas en el funcionamiento de la agencia, incluidas las denuncias sobre su supuesta participación en devoluciones en caliente.
Consideró entonces un problema que el personal encargado de velar por el respeto de los derechos humanos aún no estaba activo. "Ahora tenemos en su puesto al oficial de Derechos Fundamentales. Hemos progresado mucho en el reclutamiento de los monitores de Derechos Fundamentales, y en cuestión de días comenzaremos con el reclutamiento de los directores ejecutivos adjuntos", informó hoy.
Por otro lado, abogó por dotar a Frontex de una mayor dimensión, más recursos y un nuevo mandato. "Personalmente, abogo mucho por que Frontex reciba mucho dinero y un nuevo mandato para convertirse en una agencia muy grande e importante. Es la agencia más importante que tenemos en Europa", subrayó la comisaria.
"Necesitamos una Frontex fuerte y de buen funcionamiento, capaz de proteger nuestras fronteras externas, para tener una área Schengen en pleno funcionamiento, proteger nuestra seguridad interna y gestionar la migración", declaró Johansson.
