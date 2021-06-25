Estás leyendo: Gibraltar respalda en referéndum eliminar la cadena perpetua por abortar

Hasta ahora, las ciudadanas y residentes se veían obligadas a ir a España o viajar a Reino Unido para interrumpir voluntariamente su embarazo. La nueva norma permitirá abortar hasta las 12 semanas de gestación.

Imagen de archivo del peñón de Gibraltar.
Imagen de archivo del peñón de Gibraltar. EP

La mayoría de los votantes gibraltareños han votado a favor de un cambio de su legislación sobre el aborto, que hasta ahora contemplaba condenas de cadena perpetua para la mujer que lo practica y para las personas que la asistan.

Alrededor del 62% de los votantes que participaron apoyaron están de acuerdo con la entrada en vigor de una enmienda que ampliará los supuestos en los que estaría permitido interrumpir voluntariamente un embarazo en Gibraltar.

Hasta ahora la legislación únicamente permitía la interrupción voluntaria de un embarazo en el caso de que peligre la vida de la madre y la nueva norma permitiría abortar solo hasta las 12 semanas de gestación cuando la madre pueda sufrir daño mental o físico que pueda ser grave o permanente; cuando el feto tenga un riesgo elevado de sufrir malformaciones y en casos de violación o incesto.

El voto "es un excelente resultado para las mujeres", dijo en Twitter el primer ministro Fabian Picardo, que apoyó el sí en una campaña polarizada. "También trabajaremos para introducir los nuevos servicios que necesitaremos para garantizar el asesoramiento y los abortos seguros y legales", añadió.

Aunque nunca se ha condenado a nadie, las ciudadanas y residentes se ven obligadas a ir a España o viajar a Reino Unido para abortar. El referéndum se había programado originalmente para marzo de 2020, pero se pospuso debido a la pandemia de coronavirus.

