El Gobierno español ha respondido a la expulsión de dos diplomáticos españoles de Bolivia también con la expulsión de tres diplomáticos bolivianos acreditados en Madrid, según recoge El País.
Hasta el momento, el Ejecutivo había mantenido la cautela sobre este asunto y solo se había pronunciado para negar que el incidente ocurrido en la Embajada de México en Bolivia tuviera "como objeto facilitar la salida de personas" que se encuentran asiladas allí.
El Gobierno interino de Bolivia declaró este lunes personas no gratas a los diplomáticos españoles Cristina Borreguero y Álvaro Fernández, y a la embajadora de México en Bolivia, María Teresa Mercado, junto a un grupo de funcionarios a los que se dio 72 horas para dejar el país tras el incidente del pasado viernes.
El incidente
Bolivia acusó este viernes a la Embajada de España en La Paz de cometer "atropellos" a su soberanía, por un incidente con la Policía Boliviana que custodia una sede diplomática de México en esta ciudad.
La canciller interina de Bolivia, Karen Longaric, anunció una nota de protesta ante el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de España, por el incidente provocado al parecer por funcionarios de la embajada española que iban acompañados de "encapuchados" y "presumiblemente armados".
La residencia se cree que alberga a alrededor de una decena de personas a las que el Gobierno interino de Bolivia acusó ante la Justicia de distintos delitos, entre ellas varios exministros de la etapa de Evo Morales procesados por acusaciones como terrorismo.
El Ejecutivo provisional de Jeanine Áñez calificó el incidente de "atropello a la soberanía" de Bolivia, después de que fueran "identificados como funcionarios de la embajada de España en Bolivia" que iban "acompañados por encapuchados".
La ministra interina de Exteriores de Bolivia señaló que estas personas "intentaron ingresar de forma subrepticia y clandestina a la residencia diplomática". "La Policía Boliviana frenó el ingreso de los vehículos", con matrículas de la embajada española, ya que "la presencia de encapuchados representaba una potencial amenaza", comentó.
