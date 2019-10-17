Los gobiernos de la UE respaldan el acuerdo del brexit

No ha habido sorpresas. Los 27 jefes de Estado y de Gobierno han dado su visto bueno de manera unánime al acuerdo que los equipos negociadores anunciaban esta misma mañana, tras una reunión de solo una hora y veinte minutos, casi la mitad de lo previsto.
La pelota está ahora en el tejado de Westminster, que decidirá si respalda el acuerdo en una sesión extraordinaria este sábado. El mayor obstáculo para la aprobación es Partido Partido Unionista Democrático (DUP), los unionistas de Irlanda del Norte, que de momento han dicho que se opondrán al acuerdo. Aun así, Johnson confía en poder pasar el acuerdo en cualquier caso, ya sea convenciendo a la DUP o a otros partidos.
Si el acuerdo no pasa el voto en Londres, se abre un terreno complicado. Juncker y los líderes europeos no quieren hablar de extensión, pero sería muy posible que Boris Johnson tuviera que pedir una.
Si se pasa la barrera de los Comunes, el acuerdo estaría casi hecho. El Parlamento Europeo tendría que votar el acuerdo la semana que viene, aunque su presidente David Sassoli no ha querido adelantar acontecimientos y aún no hay fecha para ese voto eventual.
(Habrá ampliación)
