Público
Público

Golpe de Estado Evo Morales se asila en Argentina y será reconocido como refugiado "en pocas horas"

El canciller Felipe Solá ha concedido el permiso de entrada en el país al expresidente boliviano, que renunció al cargo forzado por un golpe de Estado, con la condición de no hacer "declaraciones políticas" en el país.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
17/11/2019.- El expresidente de Bolivia Evo Morales este domingo 17 de noviembre de 2019 durante una entrevista con Efe en Ciudad de México (México). Morales tiene 'mucho miedo' a que estalle en Bolivia una guerra civil por lo que hizo un llamamiento este

Evo Morales durante una entrevista con Efe en Ciudad de México (México)./ José Méndez (EFE)

El expresidente de Bolivia Evo Morales arribó el jueves a Argentina, dijo el canciller Felipe Solá a un canal de noticias local, y agregó que al líder indígena se le otorgaría la condición de refugiado en las próximas horas.

Morales llega al país sudamericano tras haberse asilado a mediados de noviembre en México, a los pocos días de renunciar a su cargo en medio de una crisis política en Bolivia por la acusación de la Organización de Estados Americanos de irregularidades en las elecciones presidenciales de octubre.

El líder indígena había obtenido su cuarto mandato consecutivo en esos comicios. Morales renunció tras un golpe de Estado apoyado por altos de estamentos del Ejército y de la Policía, que denunciaron irregularidades en el proceso ilectoral. Dichas irregularidades, denunciadas por la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), han quedado en entredicho con el paso de las semanas.

"Les he dado asilo para que entren al país", dijo Solá a la cadena de televisión TN, donde explicó que el exmandatario aterrizó en la mañana del jueves en el aeropuerto internacional de Ezeiza, acompañado del exvicepresidente Álvaro García Linera y otros ciudadanos bolivianos.

"La condición de refugiado la da el Ministerio del Interior, se la va a conceder supongo que en pocas horas", explicó Solá, quien agregó que se le solicitó a Morales "el compromiso de no hacer declaraciones políticas en Argentina".

Argentina limita con Bolivia en su frontera noroeste y el país cuenta con una importante comunidad inmigrante de ciudadanos bolivianos. Los hijos de Morales, Evaliz y Álvaro, se encuentran en Argentina desde finales de noviembre

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Internacional