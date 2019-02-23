Público
La Guardia Nacional de Venezuela emplea perdigones y gas lacrimógeno en el Puente Simón Bolívar

Los opositores están intentando formar una cadena humana para trasladar la ayuda humanitaria enviada por Estados Unidos para Venezuela pese a la negativa de las autoridades a aceptar este cargamento.

Simpatizantes de la oposición se manifiestan frente a la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana de Venezuela.- REUTERS

La Guardia Nacional Bolivariana de Venezuela ha disparado perdigones y gas lacrimógeno contra los simpatizantes de la oposición concentrados del lado colombiano de la frontera cuando intentaron penetrar en territorio venezolano.

"Estábamos intentando conciliar para poder ingresar la ayuda humanitaria y la Guardia Nacional empezó a reprimirnos, a lanzar gas lacrimógeno, a atentar contra la vida de nuestro pueblo", ha relatado una activista en declaraciones a la emisora Caracol Radio.

Este contencioso se enmarca en la crisis política abierta después de que el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional venezolana, el opositor Juan Guaidó, se autoproclamara presidente encargado del país el pasado 23 de enero por considerar ilegal el nuevo mandato presidencial de Maduro."

