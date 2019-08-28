Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sacrificios religiosos Hallan los restos del mayor ritual religioso de niños en Perú

Se han descubierto 227 niños y 40 guerreros que, según los expertos, fueron asesinados con el propósito de poner fin a los desastres naturales relacionados con el fenómeno de 'El Niño'. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Uno de los restos de los 227 niños descubiertos en Huanchaco. LUIS PUELL AFP

Uno de los restos de los 227 niños descubiertos. LUIS PUELL AFP

Los arqueólogos de Perú han descubierto los restos de 227 niños, de entre 4 hasta 12 años, y 40 guerreros sacrificados en los siglos XIII y XV (1200 a 1400 años) según un ritual de la cultura precolombina Chimú. Según los expertos, los jóvenes fueron asesinados con el propósito de poner fin a los desastres naturales relacionados con el fenómeno de El Niño.

Los arqueólogos dicen que los niños fueron sacrificados a los dioses Chimú. AFP

Los arqueólogos dicen que los niños fueron sacrificados a los dioses Chimú. AFP

Este es el tercer hallazgo en Pampa La Cruz. “Este es el sitio más grande donde se han encontrado los restos de niños sacrificados”, dijo el arqueólogo jefe Feren Castillo a la agencia de noticias AFP. Además, ha añadido que "puede haber más restos aún por descubrir".

Los restos de los niños se encuentran en posición mirando al mar. “Donde empezamos a cavar sale otro. Es algo incontrolable esto de los niños, donde excavas hay uno más", dijo el arqueólogo jefe Feren Castillo

En abril de 2018 se encontraron los restos de 140 niños, entre 5 y 14 años, y 200 llamas en Huanchaquito, Perú. En junio de ese mismo año, los arqueólogos detectaron los huesos de 56 personas en Pampa La Cruz. “Los restos esqueléticos de niños y animales muestran evidencia de cortes en el esternón, así como dislocaciones de costillas”, se podía leer en el informe.

Restos humanos. AFP

Restos humanos. AFP

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas