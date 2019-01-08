Hieren de gravedad a un diputado alemán de extrema derecha

Frank Magnitz, diputado y líder regional en Bremen de Alternativa para Alemania (AfD), resultó gravemente herido al ser atacado este lunes por la tarde por varias personas, según confirmó este martes el partido ultraderechista en un comunicado.
Según había informado previamente la policía en un comunicado, el ataque se produjo hacia las 17.20 hora local (16.20 GMT) en las inmediaciones del teatro en la plaza Goethe de Bremen, en el norte del país.
AfD precisó que los atacantes golpearon a Magnitz con una viga de madera "hasta dejarlo inconsciente, y siguieron dándole patadas en la cabeza cuando ya se encontraba en el suelo" hasta que fueron interrumpidos por un hombre.
Debido al cargo de la víctima, la policía, que busca posibles testigos de la agresión, parte de la base de que se trata de un ataque de trasfondo político, por lo que las autoridades encargadas de investigar delitos políticos y contra el Estado y la Fiscalía de Bremen han asumido la investigación.
Uno de los primeros representantes de otro partido en reaccionar a lo sucedido fue el político de los Verdes Cem Özdemir, quien expresó su esperanza de que los agresores sea detenidos y condenados pronto.
La semana pasada se registró una explosión frente a la oficina de AfD en Döbeln, en el este del país, que sólo dejó daños materiales.
El ministro de Economía y vicejefe de Gobierno del estado federado de Sajonia, Martin Dulig, condenó lo ocurrido y dijo que "a la AfD hay que combatirla políticamente y no con explosivos". En las últimas semanas había habido en Sajonia varios ataques a oficinas de AfD sin que se registrasen heridos.
En Sajonia se celebrarán elecciones regionales el próximo 1 de septiembre y las encuestas de opinión dan a AfD entre el 23% y el 25% de los votos.
