Francia Un hombre se atrinchera en un museo francés tras hacer pintadas con frases amenazantes en árabe

En la fachada del Museo Arqueológico de Saint-Raphaël puede leerse una pintada con el mensaje: "El museo se va a transformar en un infierno".

Agentes de la policía francesa, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

Al menos un hombre se ha atrincherado en el interior de un museo arqueológico en la localidad de Saint-Raphaël, en el sureste de Francia, tras haber realizado pintadas con expresiones amenazantes en árabe, según ha informado, el diario local Le Figaro. Un portavoz de la Prefectura indicó que no hay rehenes en el interior del establecimiento.

Citando fuentes policiales, el rotativo ha indicado que el interior del centro cultural, situado en el departamento de Var, podrían estar atrincherados uno o dos hombres tras haber entrado durante la noche después de haber dejado en los muros del recinto pintadas con expresiones amenazantes en árabe.

La Policía Nacional francesa ha desplegado en el lugar de los hechos un equipo de la unidad táctica de élite RAID. Una de las pintadas que ha dejado el individuo que ha entrado en el museo, según una primera traducción todavía no confirmada por un traductor experto, señalaría que "el museo se va a convertir en un infierno".

Las pintadas con las frases amenazantes en árabe se ven desde el exteriores del museo y habrían sido realizadas en la noche del martes al miércoles, según fuentes policiales consultadas por Le Figaro.

El hombre que ha irrumpido en el museo ha entrado en torno a las 8.00 horas y se ha negado a comunicarse con los agentes de las fuerzas de seguridad que se han desplegado en el lugar.

Todo el barrio antiguo de esa localidad turística de la costa mediterránea ha sido acordonado por las fuerzas de seguridad, que han hecho un llamamiento a la población a facilitar su trabajo y a no propagar informaciones sin confirmar.

El Museo Arqueológico de la ciudad está construido en un edificio clasificado como Monumento Histórico y es el antiguo presbiterio de la iglesia medieval adyacente, con criptas de 2.000 años de antigüedad.

