Un hombre muere atacado por pirañas mientras huía de un enjambre de abejas

La víctima se encontraba pescando en un lago de la región brasileña de Brasilandia de Minas junto a dos amigos.

Un hombre muere atacado por pirañas mientras huía de un enjambre de abejas.

recife (brasiL)

La realidad, en ocasiones, supera a la ficción. Este martes, los medios locales de Brasil han informado de la muerte de un hombre de 30 años a causa de un ataque mortal de pirañas. Este se lanzó al lago cuando trataba de huir de un enjambre de abejas. 

La víctima, cuya identidad es desconocida, se encontraba con dos amigos pescando en el lago de la región de Brasilandia de Minas, en el suroriental estado de Minas Gerais. 

El trío se percató de la presencia de las abejas y se zambulló en el agua, según ha informado el Cuerpo de Bomberos de la localidad y recoge Efe. Dos de ellos, sin embargo, lograron alcanzar la orilla sin ser atacados por las pirañas que habitan en el lago. A diferencia del tercero, cuyo rostro y cuerpo quedaron desfigurados. 

Por el momento, las autoridades están investigando la causa de la muerte. Desconocen si el fallecimiento del varón se debe al ataque de las pirañas o si primero se ahogó y, a continuación, fue atacado por los peces carnívoros. 

