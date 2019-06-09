Público
Homofobia Libertad bajo fianza para los 5 detenidos por una agresión a dos lesbianas en Londres

Afrontan cargos de robo y asalto con agravantes por atacar a las dos mujeres. La policía metropolitana de Londres continúa investigando si hay más personas involucradas en el suceso.

Una pareja de lesbianas fue agredida en un autobús en Londres por cuatro hombres. / FACEBOOK - MELANIA GEYMONAT

La policía británica ha dejado en libertad bajo fianza a los cinco jóvenes de entre 15 y 18 años detenidos por un ataque homófobo contra dos chicas en un autobús de Londres.

Los jóvenes afrontan cargos de robo y asalto con agravantes por atacar presuntamente a Melania Geymonat, una azafata uruguaya de la aerolínea Ryanair, de 28 años, y su pareja, una estadounidense identificada como Chris.

La policía metropolitana de Londres continúa investigando si hay más personas involucradas en el suceso, que se produjo hacia la 1.30 GMT del pasado 30 de mayo y en el que las dos víctimas sufrieron heridas en el rostro.

En 2018, en la capital británica se registraron 2.308 ataques homófobos, comparado con los 1.488 que hubo en 2014, según las cifras de la policía metropolitana de Londres.

Otro ataque contra una pareja de lesbianas ha llevado a un teatro de Southampton (sur de Inglaterra) a cancelar este fin de semana las funciones de la obra "Rotterdam".

Dos de las actrices del reparto sufrieron heridas leves al ser atacadas con piedras desde un vehículo cuando acudían a la función el sábado por la tarde, según ha informado la productora de la obra, Hartshorn-Hook.

