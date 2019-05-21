Huawei rechaza la prórroga de Trump: "No tiene valor para nosotros. Estamos preparados"

El fundador y consejero delegado de Huawei, Ren Zhengfei, ha rechazado este martes la tregua de 90 días del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump tras su veto. Lo ha hecho durante una entrevista a la cadena china CCTV, en donde ha afirmado que “la autorización temporal de Estados Unidos no tiene valor para nosotros. Estamos preparados”. Además ha recalcado que el 5G de Huawei no se verá afectado y que el Gobierno estadounidense está subestimando las capacidades de Huawei.
La empresa china ha remarcado que esta orden solo servirá para limitar el mercado estadounidense con "alternativas más caras y de menor calidad, dejando a EEUU rezagado en el despliegue de 5G y perjudicando los intereses de sus empresas y consumidores. Además ha advertido de que las "irracionales" restricciones infringirán los derechos de Huawei y plantearán otros graves problemas legales.
Google seguirá colaborando con Huawei
Tras la inclusión de Huawei en la "lista negra", Google había suspendido los negocios con la empresa china que requieran la transferencia de productos de hardware y software, excepto aquellos cubiertos por licencias de código abierto. Asimismo, los fabricantes de microprocesadores Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx y Broadcom también pusieron en marcha planes para restringir sus suministros a la compañía china.
Ahora, Google seguirá colaborando con Huawei durante los próximos 90 días. "Es de interés para todos mantener los móviles actualizados y seguros y este permiso temporal nos permite continuar ofreciendo actualizaciones de software y parches de seguridad a los modelos existentes durante los próximos 90 días", indicó a Europa Press un portavoz de la multinacional estadounidense.
