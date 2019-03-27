El Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) obligó a Hungría a alimentar a un solicitante de asilo al que se había negado a entregar comida, según informó este martes la ONG Comité Helsinki. "Esta mañana el TEDH emitió una orden extraordinaria obligando a las autoridades húngaras a que proporcionen alimentos a un hombre afgano en la zona de tránsito", indicó la ONG en su cuenta de Twitter.
Esta es la décima vez desde julio de 2018 que esta ONG ha solicitado la intervención del TEDH para que ordene la entrega de alimentos a demandantes de asilo cuya solicitud fue rechazada, pero que recurrieron la sentencia.
Los solicitantes de asilo deben permanecer confinados en unas instalaciones en las fronteras, en las llamadas zonas de tránsito, hasta el final de los trámites y es después del primer rechazo a su demanda cuando las autoridades húngaras se niegan a alimentarles. Solo las madres y los menores de edad se salvan de esta práctica contraria al derecho internacional humanitario. "Esto debe terminar. Ya", exige el comité en su breve comunicado.
Según datos oficiales de la Oficina de Inmigración de Hungría, el año pasado se concedió protección como refugiados a 367 personas, se rechazó la solicitud de otras 595 y se suspendieron los trámites en 160 casos. El Gobierno del primer ministro conservador nacionalista, Viktor Orbán, se opone categóricamente a la inmigración extracomunitaria y considera que los musulmanes son un peligro para la identidad húngara y europea.
Desde julio de 2018 una legislación establece el rechazo de los solicitantes de asilo cuando éstos entran en territorio húngaro desde un país considerado "seguro", como la vecina Serbia, por donde llega la mayoría de los inmigrantes.
