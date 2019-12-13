El independentismo escocés arrasa en las elecciones británicas y claman por un nuevo referéndum

La ministra principal de Escocia, Nicola Sturgeon, ha expresado este viernes que a Escocia se le debe permitir celebrar otro referéndum de independencia ante los grandes resultados obtenidos por su formación, el Partido Nacional Escocés, en las elecciones de Reino Unido, donde se ha hecho con 48 de los 59 escaños destinados a Escocia en el Parlamento.
"Existe un claro deseo y respaldo por parte de nuestros ciudadanos de que Escocia no esté bajo el Gobierno de Boris Johnson y que no sea expulsada de Europa contra nuestra propia voluntad", ha manifestado Sturgeon.
"Existe un mandato de nuestra propia gente, aquí en Escocia, acerca de dirigir nuestro propio futuro", ha defendido la líder escocesa, quien ha remarcado que Johnson "puede contar con un mandato para sacar a Inglaterra de la Unión Europea", pero "no Escocia".
Se espera que, tal y como han recogido algunos medios británicos como The Guardian Sturgeon se dirija al primer ministro británico, a todas luces Boris Johnson, para pedir que se le transfieran los poderes legales para organizar un nuevo referéndum de independencia.
El Partido Conservador del primer ministro de Reino Unido se ha hecho con la mayoría absoluta en las elecciones generales celebradas este jueves en el país, según los sondeos a pie de urna.
Las informaciones recogidas por las cadenas de televisión británica BBC, ITV y Sky News apuntan a que los tories se harían con 368 escaños, así como con la gran mayoría de bastiones de los laboristas, mientras que el Partido Laborista, liderado por Jeremy Corbyn, lograría 191 escaños.
