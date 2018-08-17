Los ingenieros avisaron a la concesionaria en 2017 del deterioro en el puente de Génova

Asesores contratados por la concesionaria italiana Autostrade per l'Italia, cuya matriz es Atlantia, informaron a la empresa en noviembre de 2017 del deterioro que presentaba el puente que el martes se derrumbó en Génova, donde murieron al menos 38 personas.
Los medios italianos se hacen eco hoy de un informe elaborado por los profesores del Instituto Universitario Politécnico de Milán Carmelo Gentile y Antonello Ruoccolo, contratados por Autostrade para un asesoramiento periódico sobre el estado del puente.
El documento fue entregado a la empresa italiana en noviembre de 2017 y en él se advertía del deterioro que sufrían algunos materiales, como la oxidación en los cables, y se recomendaba una evaluación por parte de la compañía para abordar estos problemas.
Por su parte, en octubre de 2017 el director de Autostrade en Génova, Stefano Marigliani, había asegurado a las autoridades del ayuntamiento de la ciudad italiana y a las de la región de Liguria, a la que pertenece Génova, que en ese momento el viaducto no presentaba "ningún problema estructural".
Eso después de que algunos vecinos de los edificios residenciales adyacentes al puente hubieran referido a los entes locales ciertas preocupaciones por el estado de la infraestructura.
Marigliani garantizó entonces que Autostrade estaba realizando una serie de labores de mantenimiento y tenía previstas dos intervenciones estructurales para 2018 que reforzarían la infraestructura, según las mismas informaciones.
El puente no se cerró al tráfico y la compañía procedió entonces a desarrollar las intervenciones programadas en el puente, para las que había destinado un paquete de 20 millones de euros.
Tras el desplome el martes, Autostrade reconoció en un comunicado que estaba asegurando el pavimento del viaducto.
El Gobierno italiano ha pedido la dimisión de los directivos de Autostrade y ha iniciado un proceso para estudiar la posible revocación de la concesión, que tiene validez hasta 2038.
Estas tensiones entre el Ejecutivo italiano y Autostrade hicieron que Atlantia cayera el jueves más de un 22 % en la bolsa de Milán, mientras que hoy sube un 5,74%.
El balance provisional tras el siniestro en Génova es de 38 muertos, de ellos al menos tres menores, y 15 heridos, según datos de la Delegación del Gobierno en Génova.
