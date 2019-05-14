Austria ha entregado hoy los primeros documentos en los que reconoce el tercer género —un certificado de nacimiento y un pasaporte— tras una sentencia del pasado año del Tribunal Constitucional que recoge esa opción. El tercer género es identificado con una X en el pasaporte, mientras que en la partida de nacimiento aparece la palabra "diverso" en lugar de "masculino" o "femenino", informa la radiotelevisión pública ORF.
El Constitucional falló el pasado junio que las personas intersexuales debían tener derecho a una categoría propia y no debían ser obligados a identificar su género como masculino o femenino. Esta decisión llegó después de una larga batalla judicial de Alex Jürgen, de 40 años, que este martes ha recibido esos documentos. "Nos alegramos del hecho histórico de que se expidan los primeros documentos con un tercer género", indicó Helmut Graupner, abogado de Jürgen y presidente del comité legal de la ONG Lambda.
Sin embargo, Graupner criticó al ministro del Interior austríaco, el ultraderechista Herbert Kickl, a quien acusó de establecer trabas burocráticas en la administración para entorpecer y retrasar el reconocimiento del tercer género. El ministro ordenó el pasado diciembre que en los registros civiles solo se permita el tercer género con un certificado de un comité médico que certifique la intersexualidad, pero esos órganos de expertos siguen sin constituirse.
En el caso de Jürgen, la sentencia del Constitucional obligaba a las autoridades a expedir los documentos.
