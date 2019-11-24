Público
Iohannis, reelegido presidente de Rumanía

La participación fue del 49,87 %, y más de 900.000 rumanos residentes en el extranjero votaron en sus países de acogida, un récord en la historia democrática de Rumanía.

Klaus Iohannis. (EFE)

El jefe de Estado de Rumanía, el conservador Klaus Iohannis, ha sido reelegido al cargo este domingo, en la segunda vuelta de las presidenciales, según los sondeos a pie de urna, informó la televisión pública TVR.

La encuestas apuntan a que Iohannis se impuso con más del 66 % de los votos a su rival, la ex primera ministra y líder del Partido Social Demócrata (PSD), Viorica Dancila, quien habría obtenido entre el 33 % y el 33,5 %.

Si, como se espera, el escrutinio de los votos confirma estos pronósticos, Iohannis ha obtenido su segundo mandato de cinco años en el más alto cargo del Estado.

De hecho, el político conservador se ha congratulado ya de su triunfo.

"Es una victoria importante, la victoria más categórica conseguida nunca contra el PSD", declaró en la sede del Partido Nacional Liberal (PNL) por el que se presentaba, justo después de que se anunciaran los sondeos a pie de urna.

"Recibo esta victoria con alegría, con modestia y con confianza en Rumanía", agregó el presidente, dando por segura su victoria a pesar de que aún no se conoce el resultado oficial del escrutinio de los votos.

Por su parte, Viorica Dancila resaltó que su partido "ha recuperado los votos que perdió en las elecciones europarlamentarias" de mayo pasado, cuando el PSD obtuvo el peor resultado de su historia al caer hasta el 22,5 %.

