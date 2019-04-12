Público
Israel Beresheet, la primera sonda lunar israelí, se estrella minutos antes de aterrizar

Después de haber viajado durante siete semanas por el espacio, la nave se estrelló contra la superficie lunar al presentar fallos en el motor.

La sonda espacial israelí 'Beresheet' se estrella en la superficie lunar. SpaceIL

La sonda Beresheet, primera de Israel y de financiación privada en el mundo con destino a la superficie lunar, se ha estrellado este jueves en el satélite tras presentar una serie de fallos técnicos durante la maniobra de descenso, según ha informado el diario local Jerusalem Post.

Mientras la nave se acercaba a la Luna, la firma israelí SpaceIL perdió el contacto en varias ocasiones. Los científicos, que esperaban que la misión tocara tierra a los pocos minutos, se estrelló contra la superficie lunar después de presentar fallos en el motor.

Beresheet, que en hebreo remite a la frase bíblica "En el principio", había viajado por el espacio durante siete semanas en una serie de órbitas en expansión alrededor de la Tierra antes de pasar a la influencia gravitatoria de la luna la semana pasada.

El primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, ha indicado que Israel seguirá intentándolo. "¡Israel aterrizará en la Luna!", ha aseverado. Hasta ahora, solo tres países han logrado realizar un aterrizaje "suave" en la superficie lunar: Estados Unidos, la antigua Unión Soviética y China.

