El último día que tienen las constructoras para presentar sus planes es el 18 de enero de 2021, dos días antes de que Joe Biden asuma formalmente el cargo de presidente de Estados Unidos.

Nuevos edificios de apartamentos en construcción en el asentamiento de Beit El en la ocupada Cisjordania con la ciudad palestina de Ramallah al fondo. MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP

El coordinador especial de Naciones Unidas para el Proceso de Paz en Oriente Próximo, Nickolay Mladenov, ha pedido este lunes a Israel dar marcha atrás en sus planes de construir viviendas en una zona extremadamente delicada de Jerusalén Este, Givat Hamatos.

Mladenov, que ha manifestado su "preocupación" por el anuncio del Ejecutivo israelí, ha señalado que, de construirse, las viviendas consolidarán "un anillo de asentamientos entre Jerusalén y Belén en la Cisjordania ocupada".

A su juicio, "dañaría significativamente las perspectivas de un futuro Estado palestino contiguo y lograr una solución negociada de dos estados basada en los lineamientos de 1967, con Jerusalén como capital de ambos estados". Por último, Mladenov ha recordado que la construcción de asentamientos es "ilegal" bajo el Derecho Internacional.

El Ministerio de Vivienda israelí anunció el domingo la puesta en licitación para la construcción de 1.200 viviendas en Givat Hamatos, lo que permite a las constructoras presentar sus propuestas.

Esta licitación fue publicada por vez primera en febrero. Desde entonces se han añadido 180 viviendas más al número original, hasta las 1.257 unidades. Se da la circunstancia de que el último día que tienen las constructoras para presentar sus planes es el 18 de enero de 2021, dos días antes de que Joe Biden asuma formalmente el cargo de presidente de Estados Unidos.

Dmitry Daliani, portavoz del partido Al Fatá, del presidente palestino Mahmud Abbas, calificó el anuncio de la licitación como "una parte integral del plan de cautiverio y judaización al que está expuesta la ciudad árabe ocupada de Jerusalén".

