El primer ministro italiano ha declarado el Estado de Movilización Nacional del Sistema de Protección Civil.

Incendios en Italia
Incendio en la playa de Le Capannine, Sicilia, Italia. Roberto Viglianisi / Reuters

Italia está sufriendo las consecuencias de una ola de incendios que está afectando especialmente a las regiones del sur de la península, como la isla de Sicilia. Los bomberos han realizado cerca de 750 intervenciones en el último día, según han detallado hoy, aunque sólo en territorio siciliano han tenido que operar en 257 focos, implicando un gran esfuerzo que ha dependido del envío de equipos de emergencia desde otras regiones del país.

Se trata de una semana en un verano en el que el fuego está causando estragos en numerosas partes del país, cuyas regiones más golpeadas están siendo, además de Sicilia (8.669 intervenciones), Apulia (8.628) y Calabria (3.785), todas ellas en el sur. En concreto, desde el 15 de junio, los bomberos han llevado a cabo más de 37.000 operaciones en incendios forestales, unas 16.000 más que en el mismo periodo del año pasado.

El primer ministro italiano, Mario Draghi, declaró el pasado domingo el Estado de Movilización Nacional del Sistema de Protección Civil para enviar personal y voluntarios a Sicilia, asolada por más de 160 incendios en las últimas horas. Además, la semana pasada un incendio en la isla de Cerdeña afectó a más de 20.000 hectáreas, e Italia recibió el apoyo aéreo de otros países europeos, como Francia y Grecia.

Otro incendio ocurrido durante la tarde del domingo en Pescara, ha motivado que, al menos, cinco personas hayan tenido que ser atendidas por intoxicación y ha puesto en riesgo la Reserva Natural Pineta Dannunziana, que tiene una extensión de 53 hectáreas.

