Una joven se encuentra en un supermercado alemán con el yihadista que la violó y esclavizó en Irak

Ashwaq Haji, una joven yazidí, tuvo que huir a Alemania después de haber sido secuestrada en Irak y violada por un yihadista. Tras diez meses de cautiverio, la joven logró abandonar el país y, gracias a un programa germano de asistencia a mujeres que habían sido víctimas de la violencia del Estado Islámico, logró rehacer su vida.

Ashwaq Haji, la joven yazidí que fue secuestrada y esclavizada sexualmente por el Estado Islámico./AFP

Sin embargo, los traumas volvieron a brotar en ella cuando la joven se encontró con su violador en un supermercado alemán. El hombre que la había comprado por cien dolares, estaba allí, en su nueva ciudad, sabía donde vivía y quién era. Tanto es así, que la detuvo, según narra la joven en declaraciones recogidas por varios medios, y se dirigió a ella en árabe.

“Me dijo que era Abu Houmam, le dije que no lo conocía y comenzó a hablarme en árabe. Me dijo: ‘no me mientas, sé muy bien que eres Ashwaq y que vives en Alemania con tu madre y tu hermano’. Incluso me dio mi dirección y otros datos de nuestra vida", cuenta la mujer.

Ashwaq Haji, bajo el temor de volver a ser capturada, acudió a la Policía alemana que abrió una investigación sin poder llegar a identificar al hombre que la había parado en el supermercado.

El encuentro provocó que la joven regresase a Irak de nuevo, ante el temor de volver a cruzarse con su violador otra vez. “Me escapé de Irak para no volver a ver esa horrible cara y olvidarme de todos los recuerdos que me trae, pero me sorprendió verlo en Alemania". “Si no lo hubiera visto, me hubiera quedado en Alemania”.

Miles de mujeres de la minoría yazidí han sido esclavizadas, asesinadas o explotadas sexualmente en Irak por el DAESH, desde que el grupo terrorista se hizo con el control de un tercio del país en el verano de 2014.





