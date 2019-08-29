Público
El juez levanta el embargo al Open Arms

El barco, que fue inmovilizado por las autoridades italianas el 21 de agosto, seguirá parado hasta que se resueelva la investigación judicial sobre por qué no se autorizó antes el desembarco de los migrantes a bordo.

El barco Open Arms visto desde la isla de Lampedusa. - REUTERS

El juez de instrucción de Agrigento, en Sicilia (sur de Italia), ha levantado este jueves el embargo al barco de la ONG española Open Arms, que fue inmovilizado el pasado 21 de agosto por las autoridades italianas, han informado fuentes del procedimiento judicial.

El juez Stefano Zammuto ordenó la devolución del barco a Open Arms, aunque seguirá por el momento parado, hasta que se resuelva la investigación judicial que se está desarrollando en el país sobre por qué no se autorizó antes el desembarco de los migrantes a bordo.

El pasado 20 de agosto, el fiscal de Agrigento (del que depende Lampedusa), Luigi Patronaggio, ordenó la incautación de la nave después de subir a bordo y verificar el estado de los migrantes y la situación, descrita por la tripulación como desesperada después de 19 días de espera.

