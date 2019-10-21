Público
Reino Unido La Justicia retrasa la decisión sobre la legalidad de extender el brexit

El Tribunal de Sesiones de Edimburgo no puede determinar si Boris Johnson actuó de acuerdo a la ley hasta que la Unión Europea (UE) diga si acepta la prórroga y se compruebe la respuesta del primer ministro británico.

Manifestantes marchan en protesta para pedir otro referéndum del brexit en Londres. - EFE

El Tribunal de Sesiones de Edimburgo ha decidido este lunes aplazar su decisión sobre si el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, actuó conforme a la legalidad al solicitar el pasado sábado una extensión del brexit, como le conminaba la ley, hasta ver si ese retraso es aceptado.

Tras una breve vista, la corte civil de mayor rango de Escocia consideró que, aunque parece que el Gobierno ha cumplido con su obligación de mandar la misiva, no puede determinar si ha actuado de acuerdo a la legalidad hasta que la Unión Europea (UE) diga si acepta esta prórroga y se vea cuál es la respuesta del premier.

Los tres jueces acordaron continuar con el procedimiento, en contra de la petición del abogado representante del Ejecutivo, en una fecha que todavía está por determinar.

