Un senador australiano agredió a un adolescente que le encastó un huevo en la cabeza después de que el político atribuyera el atentado de Nueva Zelanda a la inmigración musulmana.
El incidente ocurrió el sábado en Melbourne, después de que el senador, Fraser Anning, dijera que la masacre de Christchurch, en la que un supremacista blanco mató a 50 personas, fue culpa de las políticas "que permiten la migración de musulmanes fanáticos".
Imágenes del suceso muestran a Anning atendiendo a la prensa en la ciudad australiana y como por detrás Will Connolly, de 17 años, levanta el brazo y le estrella un huevo en la nuca mientras con la otra mano toma imágenes con su teléfono.
El senador respondió con dos puñetazos antes de ser apartado por su personal de seguridad mientras dos seguidores del político placaron al joven y lo inmovilizaron en el suelo hasta que llegó la policía, que lo dejó ir poco después.
"No tires huevos a políticos o te placarán 30 quinquis a la vez. Aprendiéndolo por la vía dura. No me arrepiento", dijo Connolly en un vídeo que colgó en Twitter.
La acción de Connolly fue celebrada por decenas de usuarios de la red social que bautizaron al joven como #eggboy.
Anning, senador independiente por el estado de Queensland, fue criticado por el grueso de la clase política australiana, incluidos el primer ministro, Scott Morrison, y el líder de la oposición, Bill Shorten, que anunciaron una moción de censura cuando el parlamento reanude sus sesiones el próximo mes.
