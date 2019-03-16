Liberan al periodista alemán Billy Six tras cuatro meses preso en Venezuela

La justicia venezolana ordenó esta noche la excarcelación del periodista alemán Billy Six, detenido hace cuatro meses por los cuerpos de inteligencia bajo acusaciones de espionaje, informó en Twitter la ONG Espacio Público. Su libertad no es plena y le impusieron medidas cautelares.
"Excarcelado el periodista alemán Billy Six después de 4 meses injustamente detenido. Imponen cautelares de presentación cada 15 días y prohibición de declarar en medios sobre su caso", según Espacio Público, que promueve la libertad de expresión en Venezuela.
Tras la audiencia de presentación, Billy Six abordó un vehículo junto a representantes de la embajada alemana en Caracas. Se desconoce si abandonará el país o permanecerá algún tiempo más para continuar documentando la crisis venezolana.
El comunicador alemán fue detenido a mediados de noviembre del año pasado en una redada en un bar del deprimido municipio Los Taques, del estado de Falcón (noroeste). Se encontraba allí para documentar la crisis económica y la emigración de venezolanos, fenómenos que ya constató en diciembre de 2017 y en junio de 2018, de acuerdo con vídeos subidos a su cuenta de Youtube.
Según denunció entonces Espacio Público, las autoridades venezolanas encontraron en su teléfono móvil una fotografía del gobernante Nicolás Maduro, así como material que consideraron "sospechoso", por lo que procedieron a su detención y posterior traslado a los calabozos de la sede en Caracas del servicio de inteligencia.
Billy Six es un periodista, escritor y documentalista que ha narrado conflictos y crisis de al menos 70 países, entre ellos Libia, Ucrania y Siria. En este último país estuvo detenido por las fuerzas de seguridad del Estado entre diciembre de 2012 y marzo de 2013, según reveló el propio periodista en 2016 al canal en Youtube "los ojos de la guerra".
