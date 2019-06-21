Público
Maltrato animal Grave maltrato animal en Francia: vacas perforadas para maximizar su productividad

Vacas en la

Vacas en la estación experimental Sourches

La ONG animalista L214 ha denunciado el maltrato animal que tiene lugar en una granja experimental francesa. Vacas, cerdos, pollos, terneros y conejos son los más afectados. Esta granja, cuyas imágenes pueden herir la sensibilidad, llevan a cabo experimentos para desarrollar y probar la marca de alimento para animales Sanders, líder francés en nutrición animal y filial del grupo Avril.

Estas imágenes se grabaron entre febrero y mayo de 2019 en la estación experimental Sourches donde se muestran vacas perforadas para llegar a sus tripas, haciendo un conducto de casi 15 centímetros de diámetro. También los animales se encuentran obligados a vivir en un recinto de pequeño tamaño sin paja y lleno de excrementos. 

La dieta que hacen que los animales para aumentar su productividad, les causa deficiencias como la cojera , problemas pulmonares o cardíacas, trastornos digestivos o inflamación de la piel.

La ONG ha pedido, a través de su página web, hacer un llamamiento a los ministros de investigación y agricultura para prohibir este tipo de experimentos zootécnicos.

 Esta técnica, utilizada para maximizar la productividad de los animales, existe en otros países como Suiza, Canadá o Estados Unidos.

Como recoge la misma organización, ahora los pollos ponen alrededor de 300 huevos por año frente a los 20 como máximo que ponen cuando viven en la naturaleza; las vacas producen más de 6.700 litros de leche al año, el doble que en 1970; las gallinas crecen cuatro veces más rápido; y las cerdas dan a luz 29 cachorros por año contra 16 en 1970.

