George Mendonsa, quien afirmaba ser el protagonista de la icónica foto de un marinero que besa a una joven vestida de enfermera en Times Square para celebrar el fin de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, falleció a los 95 años, informaron hoy medios locales.
Mendonsa, quien, según el diario Provicence Journal, nunca pudo convencer a la revista Life, que fue la que publicó la fotografía, de que era el marinero inmortalizado por el lente de Alfred Eisenstaedt, murió en la localidad de Middletown, en el estado de Rhode Island, dos días antes de cumplir 96 años.
Sharon Molleur, hija de Mendonsa, dijo al rotativo que recibió una llamada este domingo del centro geriátrico donde sus padres residían para avisarle que él se había caído y momentos después sufrió un ataque y falleció.
La publicación relata que Mendonsa reivindicó durante 74 años que él era el marinero en la foto que Eisenstaedt bautizó como VJ Day en Times Square, sin que Life lo reconociera.
Lawrence Verria, quien escribió junto a George Galdorisi el libro The Kissing Sailor (2012), indicó, citado por el diario, que la evidencia de las investigaciones para determinar si Mendonsa era el marinero de la foto es "abrumadora" y consideró que "no hay duda" que "este hombre merece el crédito durante toda su vida". En otras declaraciones citadas por la cadena CBS en su web, Veria indicó que las pruebas excluyeron a otros de los que decían ser los protagonistas del beso, excepto al marinero retirado de Middletown.
La joven que aparece en la fotografía vestida de enfermera fue identificada como Zimmer Friedman, quien murió en 2016 a los 92 años de edad.
La cadena CBS recordó hoy que en 2012 reunió nuevamente a los protagonistas de la foto en el lugar donde había sido tomada. "Cuando vi a la enfermera la agarré y la besé", relató entonces Mendonsa sobre el fugaz encuentro con Friedman, que tuvo lugar en medio de la euforia que generó el fin de la confrontación.
"Es una historia sobre nuestra nación y la Segunda Guerra Mundial", señaló Verria, según destaca CBS, para quien "al final es una historia sobre dos tesoros nacionales que durante 60 años no recibieron lo que les correspondía".
