Marruecos Dos turistas nórdicas son asesinadas cuando hacían montañismo en Marruecos

Se encontraban en una zona montañosa aislada y no vigilada cerca del monte Toubkal, una cumbre muy visitada y generalmente segura. Los cadáveres tenían heridas de arma blanca y estaban dentro de su tienda de campaña. 

Monte Tubkal.Foto: EFE/Javier Otazu

Dos turistas europeas fueronasesinadas ayer en una región del Alto Atlas marroquí donde hacían montañismo, según informaron las autoridades locales marroquíes en un comunicado. Las dos turistas, procedentes de Noruega y Dinamarca, tenían heridas de arma blanca en el cuello

Ambas se encontraban en una zona montañosa aislada y no vigilada a unos 10 kilómetros de Imlil, en dirección del monte Toubkal, una cumbre muy visitada por montañeros durante todo el año. Según testimonios de los montañeros de la zona, que pidieron el anonimato, los cadáveres ensangrentados de las dos turistas estaban dentro de su tienda de campaña, y fueron encontrados por otros montañeros franceses que dieron la alerta a la policía. Inmediatamente, el valle se llenó de agentes de policía, mientras que muchos de los turistas abandonaron asustados la zona, añadieron las fuentes.

Las autoridades abrieron una investigación bajo la supervisión de la Fiscalía General competente para dilucidar las circunstancias del suceso, subrayó la misma fuente. El monte Toubkal es la cima más alta de Marruecos y del norte de África con 4.167 metros de altitud, y es un monte generalmente seguro y muy popular entre los turistas de montaña.

