La primera ministra británica, Theresa May, ha dicho este miércoles a su grupo parlamentario que dimitirá del cargo antes de que empiece la segunda fase de negociaciones con la Unión Europea (UE) a cambio de que apoyen su acuerdo de retirada.

La líder conservadora ha prometido "que no permanecerá en su puesto para la siguiente fase de la negociación", ha revelado a los medios el diputado James Cartlidge al salir de la reunión de los tories en una sala del Parlamento.

"Necesitamos lograr el acuerdo para el brexit", aseguró May a los legisladores, según un comunicado de su oficina, en donde añadía que estaba preparada para dejar ese puesto antes de tiempo "para hacer lo correcto para el país y el partido".

May ha reconocido que sus diputados desean "un nuevo liderazgo"

May ha prometido "que no obstaculizará el camino" para que su partido elija un nuevo líder antes de que se inicie con Bruselas la negociación de la futura relación comercial bilateral, según los extractos de su discurso difundidos por Downing Street. De acuerdo con el comunicado gubernamental, May ha reconocido que sus diputados desean "un nuevo enfoque, un nuevo liderazgo en la segunda fase de las negociaciones del brexit", y ella "no obstaculizará el camino" para ello.

"Pido a todo el mundo en esta sala que apoye el acuerdo para que podamos completar nuestro deber histórico, cumplir la decisión del pueblo británico y dejar la Unión Europea de forma suave y ordenada", afirmó en el encuentro.

Con esta oferta de dimisión, destinada a aplacar al sector más euroescéptico, May confía en que su tratado pueda ser finalmente aprobado quizás esta misma semana. Se desconoce si la oferta de May de dejar su puesto para que potencialmente pudiera pasar a manos de un "tory" más euroescéptico logrará persuadir a los diez diputados del ultraconservador Partido Democrático Unionista (DUP) de Irlanda del Norte, socios parlamentarios del Gobierno en minoría.

El Reino Unido ha obtenido una prórroga de la fecha de salida, prevista inicialmente para el 29 de marzo, hasta el 22 de mayo si consigue ratificar un acuerdo o, de lo contrario, el país dejará el bloque el 12 de abril sin pacto, a no ser que ofrezca una vía alternativa.

