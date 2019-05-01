Público
1 de mayo Detenidos noventa manifestantes en París para prevenir altercados el Primero de Mayo

Tres españoles, entre los arrestados antes del comienzo de la manifestación del Día de los Trabajadores en la capital francesa, donde la policía ha realizado casi cuatro mil controles para confiscar artefactos incendiarios y objetos contundentes

Un manifestante herido, antes de la manifestación del Primero de Mayo en París. / GONZALO FUENTES (REUTERS)

Unas noventa personas habían sido detenidas en París esta mañana para prevenir altercados en la ciudad coincidiendo con la convocatoria de varias marchas por el Primero de Mayo, y en particular de la tradicional manifestación sindical del 1 de mayo. También hasta las 11.15 horas, se habían producido 3.700 controles de identidad en toda la ciudad dentro de esa misma estrategia, indicó un portavoz de la Prefectura de Policía.

Las fuerzas del orden utilizan nuevos dispositivos legales que les permiten realizar controles de identidad en lugares incluso alejados de los puntos de concentración para registrar a las personas. Detienen así a los que llevan todo tipo de artefactos incendiarios, objetos que podrían utilizarse como armas u otros instrumentos o prendas para ocultar su propia identidad.

Entre los arrestados durante el Día de los Trabajadores hubo al menos tres españoles que llevaban artefactos incendiarios u otros objetos contundentes, confirmaron fuentes oficiales.

Doscientas manifestaciones en el Día del Trabajo

La Confederación General del Trabajo (CGT) ha organizado 199 manifestaciones en toda Francia con ocasión del Día del Trabajo, aunque la que suscita la mayor atención es la de París, que está programada a partir de las 14.30 horas entre la estación de Montparnasse y la plaza de Italia.

Durante todo ese recorrido, unos 600 establecimientos comerciales tienen que permanecer cerrados ante el temor de las autoridades de que puedan sufrir ataques por parte de grupos violentos durante el 1 de mayo.

El ministro francés de Interior, Christophe Castaner, calculó este martes que entre 1.000 y 2.000 "activistas radicales", entre los que puede haber algunos llegados de los países vecinos, así como grupos de chalecos amarillos también radicalizados.

De hecho, desde dos horas antes del inicio oficial de la manifestación ya hubo algún enfrentamiento entre miembros de los conocidos como black blocks que se habían infiltrado entre los manifestantes y agentes antidisturbios que hicieron cargas y lanzaron gases lacrimógenos.

