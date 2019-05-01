Al menos tres españoles han sido detenidos esta mañana en París, antes del comienzo de la manifestación con la manifestación del Día del Trabajo. Según fuentes oficiales, los arrestados portaban artefactos incendiarios u otros objetos contundentes.
Las detenciones se enmarcan en una operación policial, que ha provocado el arresto de unas 165 personas, entre las que se contarían los tres españoles.
Las detenciones, según las autoridades francesas, se produjeron prevenir altercados en la ciudad coincidiendo con la convocatoria de varias marchas por el Primero de Mayo, entre ellas, la tradicional manifestación sindical del 1 de mayo.
Hasta las 11.15 horas, ya se habían producido 3.700 controles de identidad en toda la urbe dentro de esa misma estrategia, indicó un portavoz de la Prefectura de Policía. Pese a ello, París ha sido objeto de altercados y cargas policiales.
Para practicar las detenciones, las fuerzas del orden utilizan nuevos dispositivos legales que les permiten realizar controles de identidad en lugares incluso alejados de los puntos de concentración para registrar a las personas.
Detienen así a los que llevan todo tipo de artefactos incendiarios, objetos que podrían utilizarse como armas u otros instrumentos o prendas para ocultar su propia identidad.
