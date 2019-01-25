El Cuerpo de Bomberos de Brasil ha asegurado este viernes que al menos 200 personas han sido dadas por desaparecidas tras la rotura de una presa de desechos tóxicos en el municipio de Brumadinho, en el estado de Minas Gerais (sureste).
Según las informaciones recogidas por el diario local O Globo' al menos cuatro personas han sido ingresadas en un hospital cercano, sin que por el momento haya datos sobre víctimas mortales.
Defensa Civil había señalado horas antes que estaba trabajando en la zona en busca de posibles víctimas y ordenó la evacuación de los residentes de la zona.
Por su parte, la empresa minera que gestiona la presa, Vale, anunció la activación de un plan de emergencia. "La prioridad absoluta de Vale, en este momento, es preservar y proteger la vida de los empleados y los integrantes de la comunidad", dijo.
Por su parte, el presidente del país, Jair Bolsonaro, manifestó en las redes sociales su "preocupación" por las víctimas. "Nuestra mayor preocupación en este momento es atender eventuales víctimas de esta grave tragedia", apuntó el presidente tras lamentar lo ocurrido en Brumadinho.
El incidente se produce tres años después de que la ruptura de los diques de la minera Samarco provocara la mayor catástrofe ambiental de Brasil, que causó 19 muertos por un vertido de residuos minerales.
