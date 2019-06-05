La Corte Suprema de Argentina declaró este martes que la ley ambiental de 2011 que prohíbe la actividad minera en las zonas de los grandes glaciares es constitucional y puede aplicarse sin trabas. La ley había sido recurrida por la minera canadiense Barrick Gold y otra empresa minera, Minera Argentina Gold.
Los demandantes cuestionaban la competencia del Estado argentino sobre los recursos naturales, ya que la Constitución argentina establece que son patrimonio de cada provincia."El desafío planteado por Barrick se considera inadmisible", sentenciaron los jueces.
Según informa el diario argentino Página 12, "si bien los jueces votaron con distintos fundamentos, coincidieron en remarcar la validez de la ley que protege los 16.968 glaciares que tiene el territorio nacional".
La compañía minera no hizo una declaración oficial, pero una fuente de Barrick Gold con conocimiento del asunto dijo que la decisión del tribunal no afectará a ninguna de las operaciones actuales de la compañía en Argentina.
Barrick Gold es propietario de la mina de oro Veladero en el noroeste de Argentina y de la mina Pascua-Lama que se extiende a lo largo de la frontera entre Argentina y Chile.
Greenpeace emitió una declaración de bienvenida a la decisión del tribunal.
