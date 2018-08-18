El ex secretario general de la ONU, el ghanés Kofi Annan, falleció hoy a los 80 años de edad, confirmaron hoy fuentes de la familia a medios locales.
Annan, de nacionalidad ghanesa, murió en el hospital en Berna, Suiza, en la madrugada del sábado, dijeron dos allegados suyos.
Por ahora, la familia no ha querido revelar la enfermedad que sufría el antiguo mandatario de las Naciones Unidas y pidió "privacidad en este momento de luto".
"Con gran tristeza, la familia Annan y la Fundación Kofi Annan anuncian que Kofi Annan, antiguo secretario general de la ONU y premio Nobel de la Paz, se fue en paz este sábado, 18 de agosto, tras una corta enfermedad", explicaron sus allegados.
"Su esposa, Nane, y sus hijos, Kojo, Ama y Nina, estuvieron a su lado durante sus últimos días", agrega el mensaje.
La Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM), agencia de la ONU, también se hizo eco de la noticia y lamentó "la pérdida de un gran hombre, un líder y un visionario".
"Una vida bien vivida, una vida que merece ser celebrada", agregó la institución en su cuenta de Twitter.
"En muchos sentidos, Kofi Annan fue las Naciones Unidas. Fue ascendiendo gradualmente para acabar liderando la organización hacia el nuevo milenio con una dignidad y determinación inigualables", dijo el secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, a quien Annan eligió para dirigir la agencia de la ONU para los refugiados, en un comunicado.
Como jefe de las operaciones de paz de la ONU, Annan fue criticado por la incapacidad del organismo mundial para evitar el genocidio en Ruanda en la década de 1990.
