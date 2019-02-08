Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Muere el actor británico Albert Finney a los 82 años  

Fue célebre en películas como 'Más allá del mundanal ruido', 'Erin Brockovich' y 'Dos en la carretera', entre muchas otras, así como en 'Skyfall'.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El actor británico Albert Finney durante la premiere de la película 'Erin Brockovich' en Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos). / AFP - LUCY NICHOLSON

El actor británico Albert Finney durante la premiere de la película 'Erin Brockovich' en Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos). / AFP - LUCY NICHOLSON

El actor británico Albert Finney, candidato a varios premios Óscar de la academia de Hollywood, murió a los 82 años tras una enfermedad, según ha informado este viernes su familia.

Finney fue célebre en películas como Más allá del mundanal ruido, Erin Brockovich y Dos en la carretera, entre muchas otras, así como en el filme de James Bond Skyfall.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas