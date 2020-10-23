Estás leyendo: Los combates entre Armenia y Azerbaiyán continúan a la espera de la mediación del secretario de Estado de EEUU

Nagorno Karabaj Los combates entre Armenia y Azerbaiyán continúan a la espera de la mediación del secretario de Estado de EEUU

Mike Pompeo, secretario estadounidense, tiene previsto reunirse con el ministro de Exteriores azerí, Jeihun Bairamov, y con su homólogo armenio, Zohrab Mnatsakanián, para intentar desentrañar la "complicada situación existente sobre el terreno".

Imagen fija del Ministerio de Defensa región de Nagorno Karabaj muestra humo que se eleva después de los enfrentamientos entre las fuerzas de Armenia y Azerbaiyán en la región de Nagorno-Karabaj. /REUTERS
Humo que se eleva después de los enfrentamientos entre las fuerzas de Armenia y Azerbaiyán en la región de Nagorno-Karabaj. /REUTERS

EUROpA PRESS

Los combates entre Armenia y Azerbaiyán han proseguido este viernes "por todas partes a lo largo del frente", según la portavoz del Ministerio de Defensa armenio, Shushan Stepanián, a pesar de los intentos de la comunidad internacional para garantizar un alto el fuego estable, el último de ellos este viernes por parte del secretario de Estado de EEUU, Mike Pompeo.

"Esta tarde, en una nueva y brutal violación del derecho internacional humanitario, las fuerzas enemigas azeríes han disparado contra la localidad de Askeran", en la disputada región de Nagorno Karabaj, ha denunciado la portavoz armenia en su cuenta de Facebook. Pompeo tiene previsto reunirse con el ministro de Exteriores azerí, Jeihun Bairamov, y con su homólogo armenio, Zohrab Mnatsakanián, para intentar desentrañar la "complicada situación existente sobre el terreno", indicó el secretario de Estado norteamericano durante una rueda de prensa este miércoles.

Aumenta la cifra de muertos

Los combates han causado cerca de 5.000 muertos, según Vladimir Putin

Al menos un millar de personas han muerto (casi 5.000, según estimaciones del presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin) en la última escalada de violencia entre ambos países sobre el enclave de Nagorno Karabaj, autoproclamada república independiente de Azerbaiyán y objeto de una disputa histórica ente ambos países. El territorio forma parte oficialmente de Azerbaiyán pero tiene mayoría de población armenia y está bajo dominio armenio desde el final de la última guerra, en la que las fuerzas armenias se hicieron con el control además de varios distritos azeríes colindantes.

